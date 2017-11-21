FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canon India appoints Gary Lee as CFO, vice president
November 21, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Canon India appoints Gary Lee as CFO, vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canon India:

* Canon India announces Gary Lee’s appointment as chief financial officer and vice president Source text:

India, November 21st, 2017: Canon India, today announced the appointment of Mr. Gary Lee as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. Under his new role, Mr. Lee would be overseeing the Finance & Taxation, Legal and Corporate Communication divisions at Canon India. He takes over the roles and responsibilities from Mr. Anuj Aggarwal who has been elevated to Canon Marketing Philippines as a Vice President. Further company coverage:

