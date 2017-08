July 21 (Reuters) - CANTARGIA AB:

* CANTARGIA GAINS APPROVAL TO INITIATE THE CANFOUR CLINICAL TRIAL OF IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATE CAN04

* APPROVED BY REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AS WELL AS ETHICS COMMITTEES IN DENMARK AND NORWAY WITH REVIEW IS ONGOING IN ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)