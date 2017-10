Oct 6 (Reuters) - CANTARGIA AB:

* CANTARGIA AB - CANTARGIA OBTAINS PATENT APPROVAL IN USA FOR THE ANTIBODY CAN04 IN DEVELOPMENT FOR TREATMENT OF CANCER

* ‍ANTIBODY CAN04 IS TARGETED AGAINST MOLECULE IL1RAP EXPRESSED IN A LARGE NUMBER OF CANCER DISEASES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)