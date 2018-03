March 8 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* CANTEL MEDICAL REPORTS RECORD FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q2 SALES ROSE 15.3 PERCENT TO $213 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $211.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S