BRIEF-Cantel Medical Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

June 8 (Reuters) - Cantel Medical Corp:

* Cantel Medical reports financial results for the third quarter ended April 30, 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $192.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.8 million

* Cantel Medical Corp says "we expect further restructuring costs to occur in Q4 of fiscal 2017"

* Cantel Medical Corp says order intake remained strong in q3, and backlog ended at record level for fourth consecutive quarter