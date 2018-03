March 8 (Reuters) - Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd :

* CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 28.9% TO A $276.2 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍NET EARNINGS INCREASED TO $7.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.7 MILLION IN Q4 2016, EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING COSTS​