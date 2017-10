June 28 (Reuters) - CAPELLI SA:

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 4.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 10.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS MID-TERM REVENUE TO BE EUR 300 MILLION

* AS AT JUNE 26, 2017, CUMULATIVE BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO EUR 218.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 152.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)