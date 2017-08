July 26 (Reuters) - Capelli SA :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 33.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS FY 2017 REVENUE OF EUR 300 MILLION

* AS OF JULY 25, 2017 BACKLOG OF EUR 226.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 164.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2w12aE0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)