June 9 (Reuters) - CAPERIO HOLDING AB

* ‍NASDAQ STOCKHOLM HAS DECIDED THAT CAPERIO HOLDING AB (PUBL) WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH​

* ‍LAST DAY OF TRADING IN SHARES WILL BE 26 JUNE 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)