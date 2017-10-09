FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute
October 9, 2017

BRIEF-Capgemini to appeal against Netherlands ruling on SVB dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Capgemini:

* To appeal against the award laid down on October 6 by the arbitral tribunal of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) on proceedings opposing SVB (Sociale Verzekeringsbank, the organization that implements national insurance schemes in the Netherlands) to Capgemini Netherlands

* Following the early termination by SVB of a contract signed in 2009, the arbitral tribunal set at €22.8 million the amount to be paid by Capgemini to SVB and at €1.5 million the amount to be paid by SVB to Capgemini

* Capgemini intends to appeal this ruling. Under the confidentiality provisions of the NAI arbitration rules, neither Capgemini nor SVB can comment on the contents of the proceedings

