Oct 17 (Reuters) - Capio AB (publ) -

* ‍For full year 2017 Co’s expectation is to reach a group EBIDTA growth of 5-7% compared to​ 2016

* ‍Updated full year 2017 guidance and preliminary quarterly results for Capio group​

* ‍Group EBIDTA result for q3 2017 was MSEK 168 (200), corresponding to a margin of 4.9%​ (6.3)