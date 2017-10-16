FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capio buys Danish hospital and radiology unit
October 16, 2017 / 7:59 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Capio buys Danish hospital and radiology unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Capio says:

* Has acquired Viborg Privathospital and MR Scanner Aarhus in an asset deal

* The purchase price is MDKK 24. The acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from November 1, 2017

* The acquisition is not expected to significantly impact the Group’s earnings in 2017

* The clinic in the city of Viborg is primarily specialized in orthopedics and general surgery while the operations at MR Scanner Aarhus comprise radiological examinations

*Net sales in 2017 are estimated to MDKK 36

Further company coverage:

Reporting by Johan Sennero

