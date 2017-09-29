BRIEF-Capio buys Norwegian eye specialist clinic

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Capio

* Capio acquires a Norwegian eye specialist clinic

* Capio has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Orbita Øyelegesenter AS, including subsidiaries

* Net sales in 2017 are estimated to MNOK 20

* Enterprise value is MNOK 17 for 51% of Orbita and Capio has the option to acquire the remaining 49% of the shares after four years

* The acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from October 2, 2017

