BRIEF-Capio buys Norwegian eye specialist clinic
#Healthcare
September 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Capio buys Norwegian eye specialist clinic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Capio

* Capio acquires a Norwegian eye specialist clinic

* Capio has signed an agreement to acquire 51% of the shares in Orbita Øyelegesenter AS, including subsidiaries

* Net sales in 2017 are estimated to MNOK 20

* Enterprise value is MNOK 17 for 51% of Orbita and Capio has the option to acquire the remaining 49% of the shares after four years

* The acquisition is estimated to be closed and included in the Capio Group from October 2, 2017

* The acquisition is not expected to significantly impact the Group’s earnings in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

