BRIEF-Capio Q3 EBITDA 168 mln SEK, lowers profit guidance

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ)

* q3 ‍net sales msek 3,455 (3,168)​

* q3 ‍operating result (ebit) msek 18 (72)​

* q3 ‍ebita¹ msek 53 (94)

* Q3 EBITDA MSEK 168 (200)​

* Capio ab (publ) says going forward for the full year 2017, the expectation is to reach a group ebitda growth of 5-7%. This is a decrease compared to previous guidance of a growth exceeding 10% for the full year 2017

* The guidance that the French EBITA margin for Q4 2017 will exceed the margin in Q4 2016 (which was 4.7%) remains, which is supported by the staff and cost reduction program and a favorable calendar effect ‍​