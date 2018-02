BRIEF-Capio Q4 EBITA matches expectations ​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Capio Ab (Publ):

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) Q4 - ‍NET SALES MSEK 4,077 (3,725). ORGANIC SALES GROWTH 3.4% (2.9) AND TOTAL SALES GROWTH 9.4% (6.1)​

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) Q4 - ‍EBITA MSEK 232 (183) AND MARGIN 5.7% (4.9)​

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) Q4 - ‍OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MSEK 205 (153)​

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND SEK 0.95 PER SHARE (0.90)​

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍SPECIALIZATION OF FRENCH ORGANIZATION AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN SWEDEN WILL SUPPORT ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN GOING FORWARD​

* CAPIO AB (PUBL) SAYS ‍ACQUISITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO CONTRIBUTE TO TOTAL GROWTH OF GROUP

* REUTERS POLL: CAPIO Q4 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SEEN AT 3.0 PCT, EBITA AT SEK 233 MLN, DIVIDEND SEEN AT 0.88 SEK/SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)