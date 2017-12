BRIEF-Capita Signs Contract With Tfl

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Capita Plc:

* PRESS RELEASE REG-CAPITA PLC: TRANSPORT FOR LONDON CONTRACT AWARD

* SAYS HAS SIGNED CONTRACT WITH TFL FOR PROVISION AND ONGOING MANAGEMENT OF ITS ACCESS AND WIDE AREA NETWORK SERVICES ACROSS ALL TFL SITES

* ‍EXPECTED TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT SAVINGS OF AT LEAST £33M TO TFL THROUGH EFFICIENCIES AND MODERNISATION OF EQUIPMENT​

* SAYS INITIAL CONTRACT IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY £80M WITH AN OPTION TO EXTEND FOR UP TO FIVE FURTHER YEARS