Nov 8 (Reuters) - CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC :

* ‍RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION​

* CONFIRMS IT REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH LONDON BOROUGH OF HAMMERSMITH & FULHAM (LBHF) TO BRING FORWARD ENHANCED MASTERPLAN FOR EARLS COURT OPPORTUNITY AREA​