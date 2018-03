Feb 28 (Reuters) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc :

* ‍CONTRACTS EXCHANGED ON 49 UNITS AT LILLIE SQUARE​

* ‍EXCHANGED CONTRACTS WITH INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR FOR SALE OF 49 APARTMENTS AND 31 PARKING SPACES AT ‘9 LILLIE SQUARE’​

* ‍TOTAL SALE CONSIDERATION IS APPROXIMATELY £66 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: