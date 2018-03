March 5 (Reuters) - Capital Finance Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN REVENUE BY APPROXIMATELY 33%​ FOR FY

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY BY APPROXIMATELY 90% FOR FY​

* ‍EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS DUE TO NO NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON GOODWILL WAS RECORDED IN FY 2017

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN REVENUE DUE TO DECREASE IN INCOME FROM FINANCIAL CONSULTANCY BUSINESS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: