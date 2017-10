BRIEF-Capital One Financial Corp - August domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 4.75 pct versus 4.79 pct in July

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp

* Capital One Financial Corp - August domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 4.75 pct versus 4.79 pct in july

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for auto 5.99‍​ pct at August end versus 5.76 pct at july end

* Capital One Financial Corp – August auto net charge-offs rate 1.98 pct versus 1.80 pct in July

* Capital One Financial Corp - 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for domestic credit card ‍3.97​ pct at August end versus 3.81 pct at july end