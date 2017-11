BRIEF-Capital One Financial says Oct domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 4.70 percent versus 4.39 percent in Sept

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Capital One Financial Corp:

* October domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 4.70 percent versus 4.39 percent in September - SEC filing

* 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for domestic credit card 4.13 percent at Oct end versus 3.94 percent at Sept end

* 30+ day performing delinquencies rate for auto ‍​6.01 percent at October end versus 5.71 percent at September end

* October auto net charge-offs rate 2.21 percent versus 2.08 percent in September Source text : (bit.ly/2zKgFiD) Further company coverage: