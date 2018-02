Feb 16 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* CAPITAL POWER ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FOR PURCHASE OF UP TO 9.3 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES

* CAPITAL POWER - TSX HAS APPROVED CO'S NCIB TO PURCHASE AND CANCEL UP TO 9.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES DURING 1-YEAR PERIOD FROM FEB 21, 2018 TO FEB 20, 2019