BRIEF-Capital Product Partners reports Q2 earnings of $0.06/shr

July 28 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp

* Capital Product Partners L.P. announces second quarter 2017 financial results, entering into a firm offer letter for a new $460 million credit facility for the refinancing of substantially all of the partnership's indebtedeness and fleet employment update

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $62.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million

* Capital Product Partners LP - Charter coverage for 2017 and 2018 stands at 83 percent and 52 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: