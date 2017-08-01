FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Q2 adjusted net loss per share $0.08
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Capital Senior Living Q2 adjusted net loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Capital Senior Living Corp

* Capital Senior Living Corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $116.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $117 million

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.8 percent

* Capital Senior Living Corp - adjusted cash from facility operations was $11.5 million in Q2 of 2017 compared to $12.9 million in Q2 of 2016

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.08

* Capital Senior Living Corp qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Capital Senior Living Corp - occupancy for company's consolidated communities was 86.8% in Q2 of 2017, a decrease of 160 basis points from Q2 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.