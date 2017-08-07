BRIEF-Capital Southwest Q1 total investment income of $7.7 mln, vs $7.7 mln in prior quarter​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp
* Capital Southwest announces financial results for first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Capital Southwest Corp qtrly pre-tax net investment income of $3.6 million, or $0.22 per weighted average diluted share
* Capital Southwest Corp - company's net asset value, or NAV, at June 30, 2017 was $17.96 per share, as compared to $17.80 at March 31, 2017
* Capital Southwest Corp - for quarter ended June 30, reported total investment income of $7.7 million, compared to $7.7 million in prior quarter