5 days ago
August 7, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Capital Southwest Q1 total investment income of $7.7 mln, vs $7.7 mln in prior quarter​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp

* Capital Southwest announces financial results for first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Capital Southwest Corp qtrly ‍pre-tax net investment income of $3.6 million, or $0.22 per weighted average diluted share​

* Capital Southwest Corp - ‍company's net asset value, or NAV, at June 30, 2017 was $17.96 per share, as compared to $17.80 at March 31, 2017​

* Capital Southwest Corp - ‍for quarter ended June 30, reported total investment income of $7.7 million, compared to $7.7 million in prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

