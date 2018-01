Jan 23 (Reuters) - Capitala Finance Corp:

* CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL EXIT OF BRUNSWICK BOWLING PRODUCTS, INC.

* CAPITALA FINANCE CORP - ON JAN 19, RECEIVED $7.2 MILLION REPRESENTING FULL REPAYMENT OF ITS FIRST LIEN DEBT INVESTMENT IN BRUNSWICK BOWLING PRODUCTS INC