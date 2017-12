Dec 1 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* REFERS TO S$650 MILLION ‍ PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.80 PER CENT. CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025 ISSUED BY CAPITALAND ON 8 JUNE 2015​

* UPCOMING INTEREST PAYMENT ON BONDS WILL BE MADE ON 8 DECEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: