Oct 20 (Reuters) - Capitaland Commercial Trust

* ‍Distributable income of S$73.1 million in 3Q 2017 compared to S$68.3 million in 3Q 2016​

* ‍Qtrly net property income up 2.7% YOY to S$58.6 million​

* ‍Distribution per unit (DPU) of 2.02 Singapore cents for 3Q 2017​

* Qtrly gross revenue s$74.1 million versus s$74.4 mln‍​

* ‍Lower net property income is expected in FY2018 at select properties in CCT‘S current portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: