Feb 13 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* 4Q 2017 PATMI OF S$267.7 MILLION, DOWN 37.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY ‍ REVENUE S$1,212.6 MILLION VERSUS S$1,852.8 MILLION ​

* SINGAPORE AND CHINA MARKETS REMAIN KEY CONTRIBUTORS TO EBIT

* PROPOSES ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 12 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE

* EXPECTS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MARKET SENTIMENT TO REMAIN POSITIVE, UNDERPINNED BY INCREASED TRANSACTION VOLUMES AND RECOVERY IN HOME PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: