Jan 5 (Reuters) - Capitaland Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES PROPOSED DIVESTMENT OF STAKES IN COMPANIES HOLDING 20 RETAIL MALLS IN CHINA

* AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF DIVESTMENT IS US$881.1 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE FOR CAPITALAND NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT S$660 MILLION & NET GAIN OF ABOUT S$75.0 MILLION​‍​

* IN ADDITION TO EQUITY CONSIDERATION, PURCHASERS WILL PAY A SUM OF US$220.4 MILLION