FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
BRIEF-Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2017 / 10:40 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Capitalandannounces acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Capitaland Limited:

* Acquisition of 80% interest in Synergy Global Housing LLC

* Deal for a total cash consideration of usd33.7 million (approximately sgd46.7 million)

* Seller is a party unrelated to Capitaland.

* Acquisition not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of Capitaland Group for FY ending 31 december 2017

* Unit has entered into a membership interest purchase agreement for acquisition from Synergy Global Holding Corp

* Deal for acquisition from Synergy Global of 80% of issued and outstanding membership interests in Synergy Global Housing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.