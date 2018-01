Jan 16 (Reuters) - Capita Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCED THAT ADMINISTRATION OF ITS LIFE AND PENSIONS BUSINESS WILL BE TRANSFERRING FROM CAPITA TO A NEW SUPPLIER ON 31ST JULY 2018​

* ‍CAPITA WILL CONTINUE TO ADMINISTER PRUDENTIAL‘S INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS​

* LIFE AND PENSIONS OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE REVENUE OF AROUND £80M TO CAPITA IN FULL YEAR TO DECEMBER 2017.