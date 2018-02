Jan 30 (Reuters) - Psg Group Ltd:

* ‍FULLY SUPPORTS CAPITEC MANAGEMENT TEAM AND BUSINESS MODEL​

* ‍VICEROY‘S REPORT CONTAINS IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENTS CREATING UNWARRANTED MARKET TURMOIL​

* ‍WILL ENSURE THAT AN INVESTIGATION BE LAUNCHED INTO SUCH CONDUCT, INCLUDING TRADING IN BOTH PSG GROUP AND CAPITEC SHARES IN PERIOD LEADING UP TO RELEASE OF VICEROY'S REPOR​T