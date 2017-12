BRIEF-Capitol Health Buys Radiology Tasmania​ For $24.17 Million

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Capitol Health Ltd:

* CAPITOL HEALTH SAYS RADIOLOGY TASMANIA EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $14.4 MILLION IN REVENUE & $3.3 MILLION IN EBITDA ON ANNUAL BASIS BASED ON FY18 FORECAST

* ‍CAPITOL LIMITED HAS ACQUIRED 100% OF RADIOLOGY TASMANIA​

* ‍CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS $24.17 MILLION ON A CASH AND DEBT FREE BASIS​

* SEES COMBINED ‍EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION TO CO FROM RADIOLOGY TASMANIA & I-RAD RADIOLOGY SUNSHINE OF $4.1 MILLION TO EBITDA ON ANNUALISED BASIS​