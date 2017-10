Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAPMAN OYJ:

* CAPMAN OYJ - CAPMAN PLANS TO SET UP NEW GROWTH EQUITY FUND AND APPOINTS PARTNER TO THE TEAM

* ‍PLANS TO SET UP NEW GROWTH EQUITY FUND FOCUSING ON MINORITY INVESTMENTS IN UNLISTED COMPANIES​ Source text: bit.ly/2voPeJ7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)