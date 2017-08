BRIEF-CAPREIT reports Q2 NFFO per unit diluted $0.462

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT reports continued growth and strong operating performance in second quarter of 2017

* CAPREIT qtrly NFFO per unit - diluted $0.462

* CAPREIT qtrly operating revenues $ 157.1 million versus $ 146.7 million

* CAPREIT - expects to raise between $185 million and $225 million in total mortgage renewals and refinancings in 2017

* CAPREIT - capreit intends to maintain unencumbered investment properties with an aggregate fair value in range of $150 and $180 million over long term

* CAPREIT - for full 2017 year, capreit expects to complete property capital investments of approximately $170 million to $180 million