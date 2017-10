Oct 24 (Reuters) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* CAPREIT CONTINUES THE NETHERLANDS EXPANSION

* ‍HAS WAIVED CONDITIONS, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 11 PROPERTIES IN RIJSWIJK, VENLO, VENRAY, 5 SURROUNDING TOWNS THROUGHOUT NETHERLANDS​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 82.6 MILLION