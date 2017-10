Oct 4 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor Therapeutics presents positive six-month results in duchenne muscular dystrophy at World Muscle Society International Congress

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ‍treatment with CAP-1002 was generally safe and well-tolerated over initial six-month follow-up period of hope trial​