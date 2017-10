BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.16

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc

* Capricor Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q2 loss per share $0.16

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - announced statistically-significant improvements in skeletal and cardiac muscle function in patients treated with CAP-1002

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - plans to commence clinical trial of I.V. CAP-1002 in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in the fourth quarter