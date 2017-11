Nov 29 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG (IND) APPLICATION FOR CAP-1002

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - POTENTIAL REGISTRATION TRIAL IN DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY ON TRACK TO INITIATE IN Q1 OF 2018

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS-PLANS TO APPLY FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE ADVANCED THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR CAP-1002 BASED ON UPDATED GUIDANCE RECENTLY ISSUED BY FDA