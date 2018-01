BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 Production Results And 2018 Operating And Capital Guidance

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* CAPSTONE MINING 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND 2018 OPERATING AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍COMBINED PRODUCTION TOTALLED 23,400 AND 90,300 TONNES OF COPPER IN Q4 AND FULL YEAR, RESPECTIVELY​

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - GUIDING PRODUCTION FOR 2018 CONSISTENT WITH 2017 PRODUCTION

* CAPSTONE MINING - IN 2018, EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 90,000 TONNES (±5%) OF COPPER AT A C1 CASH COST OF $1.85 TO $1.95 PER POUND OF PAYABLE COPPER PRODUCED

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST GUIDANCE $2.50 TO $2.60 PER POUND OF PAYABLE COPPER PRODUCED

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION FOR 2019 AND 2020 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE 86,000 TONNES OF COPPER ANNUALLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: