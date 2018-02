BRIEF-Capstone Mining Corp Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.08

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP-QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP-QTRLY REVENUE $152.8 MILLION VERSUS $163 MILLION

* CAPSTONE MINING - ‍CAPEX FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $100 MILLION OR $0.50 PER POUND OF PAYABLE COPPER PRODUCED​

* CAPSTONE MINING -IN 2018 EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 90,000 TONNES (±5%) OF COPPER AT A C1 CASH COST OF $1.85 TO $1.95 PER POUND OF PAYABLE COPPER PRODUCED