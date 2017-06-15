FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
June 15, 2017 / 8:50 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project

* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Says will receive C$28.8 million in cash, common shares of desert star representing 9.9 pct of issued and outstanding shares​

* Says ‍will have right to nominate one representative to desert star board of directors under certain circumstances​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

