Jan 10 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP - HAS SECURED A 6.9 MEGAWATT MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR LONG-TERM FACTORY PROTECTION PLAN AFTERMARKET SERVICE CONTRACT

* CAPSTONE TURBINE- NEW FPP CONTRACT COVERS TOTAL OF 36 CAPSTONE UNITS RANGING FROM 65 KILOWATTS TO 800KW, DEPLOYED AT VARIOUS REMOTE OIL &GAS LOCATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: