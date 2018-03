Feb 28 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* CAPSTONE TURBINE - RECEIVED ORDER FOR 5.2MW OF CLEAN AND GREEN MICROTURBINES TO POWER MULTIPLE OIL AND GAS SITES IN SOUTH AMERICA

* CAPSTONE TURBINE - SUPERNOVA ENERGY SERVICES, A SOUTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTOR FOR CAPSTONE, SECURED PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: