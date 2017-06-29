BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial

June 29 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial of oral CR845 in chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis of the hip or knee

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - all tablet strengths well tolerated over eight-week treatment period

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - 35 percent reduction in mean joint pain score for all patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant 39 percent reduction in mean joint pain score in hip patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose