FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 8:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc:

* Cara Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2B trial of oral CR845 in chronic pain patients with osteoarthritis of the hip or knee

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - all tablet strengths well tolerated over eight-week treatment period

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - 35 percent reduction in mean joint pain score for all patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - statistically significant 39 percent reduction in mean joint pain score in hip patients at eight weeks with 5.0 mg dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.