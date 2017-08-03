FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carbonite Q2 loss per share $0.23
August 3, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Carbonite Q2 loss per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Carbonite Inc

* Carbonite announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 loss per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbonite Inc qtrly bookings of $63.9 million increased 19% year-over-year

* Carbonite Inc - qtrly ‍revenue of $59.0 million increased 10% year-over-year​

* Carbonite Inc qtrly revenue of $59.0 million increased 10% year-over-year

* Carbonite Inc qtrly non-GAAP revenue of $61.1 million increased 13% year-over-year

* Carbonite Inc sees Q3 2017 GAAP revenue $59.0 -$61.0 million

* Carbonite Inc sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP revenue $60.5 - $62.5 million

* Carbonite Inc - sees Q3 GAAP revenue ‍ $59.0 -$61.0 million; sees FY GAAP revenue $232.0 - $244.0 million​

* Carbonite Inc sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.19 - $0.21

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 business bookings $160.6 - $170.2 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 GAAP revenue $232.0 - $244.0 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP revenue $238.5 - $250.5 million

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $0.74 - $0.80

* Carbonite Inc sees full year 2017 adjusted free cash flow $16.0 - $20.0 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $244.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $60.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

