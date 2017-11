Nov 15 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc

* 9-MONTH ‍TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF +6.7 PCT (NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016: +4.4 PCT)​

* ‍9-MONTH CONTINUED STORE ROLL OUT WITH 38 NET NEW UK STORES OPENED (NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2016: 46)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: