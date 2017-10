BRIEF-Card Factory says HY pretax profit down 14.1 pct to 23.2 mln pounds

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CARD FACTORY PLC:

* HY REVENUE GROWTH OF +6.1% (+6.7% ON AN EQUIVALENT NUMBER OF TRADING DAYS)

* SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 15 PENCE PER SHARE (FY17: 15 PENCE), A RETURN OF £51.2M TO SHAREHOLDERS

* INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 3.6% TO 2.9 PENCE (FY17: 2.8 PENCE)

* IN FIRST HALF WE OPENED 30 NET NEW UK STORES (H1 FY17: 34)

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY 50 NET NEW UK STORES IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* HY CARD FACTORY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES* AT +3.1%

* HY REVENUE UP 6.1 PERCENT AT £179.6M

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DOWN 14.1 PERCENT AT £23.2M

* HY OPERATING PROFIT DOWN 13.9 PERCENT AT £24.6M

* TRADING IN RECENT WEEKS HAS BEEN SIMILAR TO ENCOURAGING TRENDS SEEN IN FIRST HALF