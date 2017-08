June 12 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* CARDETY ISSUES 104,551,551 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON EURONEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 14/06/2017 - EURONEXT

* MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY, HELD ON 12/06/2017, DECIDED TO CHANGE ITS COMPANY NAME TO CARMILA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)